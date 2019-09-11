Manchester United are reportedly not willing to lower their asking price for Paul Pogba when Real Madrid try to sign him in January.

The French international said back in June that he was open for a new challenge elsewhere. As quoted by Guardian, Pogba said: “I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else. After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season … it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

The 26-year-old ended up staying at Old Trafford but Real Madrid have not lost interest in him yet. AS claimed that Los Blancos would make a move for Pogba provided he doesn’t sign a new contract with Manchester United.

Real captain Sergio Ramos gave his approval on having Pogba at the Bernabeu. Speaking to the Daily Express, the Spaniard said: “I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him. For me, Pogba is one of the great players. He is different and he has shown his value at Juventus and now Manchester United. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing Pogba and will make a move for him in January according to Sport. The Spanish daily also claim that Manchester United are not lowering their asking price for the midfielder which is £180 million as reported by the Daily Star in July.

Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world and there’s no doubt that the best clubs in the world will be interested in signing him. He will be a good fit in Real Madrid provided the club succeed in signing him. However, Manchester United will try their best to keep the French international in Old Trafford by tying him to a new contract.