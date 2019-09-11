3 Eden Hazard replacements for Chelsea if transfer ban lifted in January

Chelsea could be set to sign players again as speculation hots up that they expect to see their transfer ban lifted in time for the January transfer window.

If this proves correct, it is surely time for Frank Lampard to use that Eden Hazard money that’s been sitting in the bank all summer and finally bring in a replacement.

We have some ideas about who the Blues might want to look at for that position, and think it could be one of these three stars below…

Wilfried Zaha

A top attacking player with flair, pace, skill and an eye for goal, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha makes perfect sense as a potential Hazard replacement for Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international has already shown what he can do in the Premier League and would surely not struggle to settle at Stamford Bridge, while he’s also conveniently already based in London.

Various reports have linked Zaha as being an £80million target for Chelsea if they get their ban lifted, and that seems a pretty sensible use of their money to fix a problem area.

Even without factoring in Hazard’s exit, Pedro and Willian aren’t getting any younger and haven’t been at their best so far this season, with Zaha surely an upgrade and ideal long-term purchase.

Paulo Dybala

Given that Chelsea could do not only with replacing Hazard, but Pedro and Willian too, it could be that they’d do well to also enter the running for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine’s future has been up in the air for some time, with some reports noting that he was linked with a £73m move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer that didn’t work out.

If Dybala remains out of the first-team picture in Turin, Chelsea should be in there like a flash to try to snap up another top creative talent who would provide a similar threat to that of Hazard.

Jadon Sancho

Finally, one imagines Chelsea could now join the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid in the running to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The exciting England international has shone in his time in Germany and it may be time for him to come back to the Premier League and show what he can do on these shores.

CFC already have Callum Hudson-Odoi as an exciting English talent in their ranks, and Sancho is another who could come in and link up with ‘CHO’ for club and country for many years to come.

They’ll have to fork out for the 19-year-old, however, as many reports suggest he’ll cost £100million or more already, showing just how far he’s come in only a coupe of years since leaving City.