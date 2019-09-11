One of Arsenal’s brightest prospects has revealed that this surprise teammate has been a massive help to him since the start of the new season.

In an interview with Arsenal’s official website, exciting Gunners prospect Reiss Nelson surprisingly revealed that summer signing David Luiz has been a massive help to him as he looks to establish himself as a crucial player to the north London club this season.

Nelson is a part of Arsenal’s first-team after dazzling fans with sensational performances whilst out on loan at Hoffenheim last season.

The 19-yea-old started the Gunners’ opening two Premier League clashes but was overlooked in Unai Emery’s side’s most recent clashes.

Here’s what Nelson had to say on settling into the first-team, as per arsenal.com:

“It’s a great feeling to have a lot of big characters in the team who are willing to help the younger players come through and help them do well,”

“You see the likes of Laca, Auba and Granit who are all big players in the team.

“David Luiz is a new addition and he’s always talking to me, always talking about the mental side of football. You can have a bad pass or a bad shot, but you need to do this to take the risk. You need to shoot to score the goal. If it goes wide, you just need to keep going and keep your head up. I think that helps you a lot.

“To be starting in the Premier League is a big achievement because I didn’t think I would start the first two games of the season,”

“I think that’s a very big statement from the manager as well, to play me in the first two games with the likes of Pepe and Mkhitaryan, world-class players, on the bench.

Nelson also spoke about the difficulty of playing against physical sides Newcastle and Burnley:

“I thought the manager would have eased me into it, but I did well against Real Madrid and in a couple of other pre-season games, so when the chance came, I took it well. Newcastle was a very tough game because they’re a very physical side and I think I did well, but I didn’t create as much as I wanted to.

“Against Burnley I struggled because they are very physical, and I think I got caught on the ball a couple of times too. That’s the thing with football: you have some good games, you have some bad games but the main thing is that you go back, you recap and next week you’re ready to fight again. That’s the main thing.”

Nelson was limited against Newcastle and Burnley, the ace will be hoping that he has the chance to showcase his creative spark in upcoming matches against sides that are less physical and also more attacking.

After making two league appearances for the Gunners this season, Nelson will be targeting a goal involvement for his boyhood club in the near future.

There’s no doubt that the ace is one of the most promising stars in the Premier League, Gooners will be hoping that he can take the division by storm this season.