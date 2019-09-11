Enigmatic star Kevin-Prince Boateng has slammed former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele, Boateng reveals that the ace is like a ‘little boy’.

In an interview with SportBild, Kevin-Prince Boateng revealed that Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele is ‘like a child’ and that someone needs to ‘point the star in the right direction’.

Dembele has been caught up in several off the field controversies since joining Barcelona and Boateng seemed to confirm that the tricky attacker has a problem with arriving late to training.

Dembele has endured some tough times since his marquee move to Barcelona two years ago, the La Liga outfit signed the ace in a deal that could be worth a whopping £135.5m, as per BBC Sport.

Here’s what Boateng had to say on the talented Frenchman: