Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has confirmed that Reds shot-stopper Alisson is making “steady progress” in regards to his return from injury.

The Brazilian international, who’s been excellent since his move to Anfield from Roma, picked up an injury in his side’s first game of the season against Norwich back in August, with the 26-year-old being out ever since.

Spaniard Adrian has been a reliable stand-in for Alisson during his time on the sidelines, however it doesn’t seem as if fans are going to have to watch the 32-year-old between the sticks for too much longer.

As per the club’s official website, Achterberg has been speaking about Alisson’s recovery from injury, stating that “He has made steady progress, but it is difficult to say how long it will take or how it will progress. It needs time and we cannot look too far ahead”.

Although Achterberg hasn’t stated exactly when the Brazil star will return from injury, we can guess that it won’t be too long before the ‘keepers back in LFC’s starting XI given that he’s making good progress in his attempts to recover.

Although Adrian has been a decent-enough stand-in for Alisson, we’re sure Reds fans can’t wait to see the Brazilian back in their side’s starting line-up in the near future.

Should Alisson complete his recovery in the next few weeks, it’ll be the Reds in great shape for the coming months, as they look to improve on the 2nd-place finish they managed last year.