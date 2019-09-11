Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly signed his new contract with the Blues after lengthy speculation over his future.

The 18-year-old broke onto the scene for Chelsea last season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the country and one that the west London giants will no doubt be eager to hold on to.

The Mail recently claimed Hudson-Odoi was set to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, but similar stories have been doing the rounds for some time with no official announcement.

The England international’s potential has also seen him linked as a transfer target for Bayern Munich, as reported by the Sun and others, so it’s vital Chelsea can tie him down soon.

I just heard the news that Callum has signed ? !!!! Get ready for the announcement guys!!!! ? #OnceABlueAlwaysABlue — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 11, 2019

And according to a reliable source on Chelsea youth, Frank Khalid, Hudson-Odoi has now put pen to paper, with an announcement apparently set to follow soon.

This has also been strongly hinted at by the reliable Carefree Youth Twitter account, with these emojis posted this afternoon…

CFC fans will hope this proves accurate as Hudson-Odoi has quickly become a real fan-favourite at the club.

And with a tough start to the season for new manager Frank Lampard, he could really do with good news like this to give everyone a lift.

With Eden Hazard leaving for Real Madrid in the summer, Hudson-Odoi could end up being an ideal long-term replacement in attack.