Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he tried to sign now-Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho whilst he was boss at the Emirates.

Since moving to the Bundesliga outfit, Sancho has managed to establish himself as one of the most exciting youngsters on the planet, with the 19-year-old’s form also seeing him earn a call-up to the England squad during that time frame as well.

The winger has been on fire since the start of last season, bagging 16 goals and 23 assists in all competitions, a very impressive record for a player of his age.

However, it seems like it could’ve all been different for Sancho, and Arsenal, had Wenger got his way a few years back.

As per the Sun, when talking about Sancho on BeIN Sports, Wenger stated “I wanted to take him from Man City when he didn’t get the games. I tried to lure him because he’s from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal”.

Given that Sancho ended up moving to Germany, Wenger’s attempt to bring Sancho to north London clearly failed, something Arsenal fans are probably rueing given how good the player’s turned out to be.

The Sun noted last month that Sancho is going to cost any club at least £100M if they want to sign him now, something that’ll just be another kick in the teeth for Gunners supporters.

Had Arsenal managed to sign Sancho during Wenger’s time in charge, they would’ve had one of the world’s best and most talented youngsters on their hands right now, something that could’ve helped the club in their attempts to win more silverware in recent years.