Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane has said that he is happy to be at the Merseyside club.

The Senegal international was linked to a move to Real Madrid with French outlet Soccer Link reporting last month that Zinedine Zidane called him.

However, Mane has made it clear that he is glad to be at Anfield. Speaking to Complex, the 27-year-old said: “To be honest, I’m really happy to be a part of the club, the family here. We have the best fans in the world here, so I’m always so thankful for the support. It’s not just great for me too – it gives the whole squad more motivation to perform. It keeps us hungry to get better and better together… I really struggle to describe how happy I am to be here!”

Mane had a very busy summer as he helped Senegal reach their first AFCON final since 2002. The Liverpool winger netted three goals and was in the Team of the Tournament.

Despite having a shorter break than other Reds players, Mane has started the season brilliantly, netting 4 goals in 5 matches so far.

The Senegalese international got a much-needed break as he didn’t feature in any of Senegal’s matches. He’ll now be eager to find the net this weekend when Liverpool take on Newcastle United. After this match, the Reds begin their Champions League title defence against Napoli.