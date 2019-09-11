Manchester United may have had a bit of a quiet and underwhelming transfer window, but it’s not for want of trying…

According to Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, the Red Devils were in touch with him about a summer transfer, though he clearly wasn’t prepared to make the move to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have done with an attacking signing of this calibre, with United also linked with similar big names such as Jadon Sancho up front.

Still, it seems they were unable to do enough to persuade the £125million-rated Williams to make the move to England.

“I had contact from Manchester United but I cannot tell you who it was,” the Spain international said.

“My number one option has always been to stay at Athletic Club and to retire here.”

Williams ended up signing a new nine-year contract with the La Liga club, so he clearly means what he says.

That, along with the £125m buy-out clause in his new deal, surely makes any future move to Man Utd pretty unlikely.

However, with the transfer market inflated as it is, who knows how much £125m will really be worth in a few years’ time? And clearly the interest from MUFC is there and could be again.