Journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that Man United ace Nemanja Matic was made to remain at the club this summer amid interest in him from both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Matic hasn’t had the impact some would’ve thought he’d have had at the Red Devils since his move from Chelsea in the summer of 2017, with the Serbian proving to be largely unimpressive for the club during his time at Old Trafford.

And it seems as if Matic was offered the chance to leave the club this summer, however United themselves ended up forcing him to stay.

As per the Mirror, via the Sun, Castles confirmed that United had offers from both Milan sides to get rid of Matic this past transfer window, however the bids weren’t enough from a financial standpoint to convince the club to sell.

Speaking about Matic’s situation and Inter and Milan’s rejected bids, Castles stated “United didn’t take up those offers because they felt that financially they weren’t high enough for them to sell Matic. So he was forced to remain at the club.”

Following this, it seems like Matic’s time at the club could very well have come to an end this summer had both Milan clubs made higher offers for the Serbian international.

Matic will probably be made to rue this missed chance to leave the Red Devils, as the 31-year-old is now finding himself sat on the bench at Old Trafford following a summer of speculation.

The former Chelsea man has played just 22 minutes for the club in their first four Premier League games this term, with the midfielder finding his first team minutes very limited as Solskjaer looks to put his faith in the youth for the season ahead