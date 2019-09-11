Lionel Messi injury update: Barcelona talisman ruled out of Valencia clash, ace yet to return to first team training

Barcelona have been dealt a big blow ahead of their tricky clash against Valencia this weekend, as Lionel Messi has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

Messi is yet to play a game for the Blaugrana this term due to him picking up a calf problem before the season began, and despite picking up this injury around a month ago, it seems the Argentine still hasn’t recovered.

As per Sport, Messi has been ruled out of his side’s match against Los Che at the Nou Camp on Saturday due to this injury, with the Barca superstar yet to return to first team training following this.

Valencia will be no easy game on Saturday, thus Barca will need all of their best players fit and available if they are to claim their second win of the season against Marcelino’s side.

However, given this report, it seems like the club are going to have to undergo this test without Messi, who still somehow hasn’t recovered from his minor calf strain.

Some good news for Barca has come in today though, as Luis Suarez has returned to first team training with the Blaugrana ahead of their Valencia match.

The Uruguayan is far from Messi’s standard, however his timely return will still be seen as good news by those interested in the club, as the 32-year-old is a key member of the club’s first team, thus this news will provide the club with a boost ahead of Saturday’s game.