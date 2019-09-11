Loads of Manchester United fans are getting nostalgic watching club legend Michael Carrick pull the strings tonight in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

The former Red Devils midfielder is one of the many legends involved tonight, along with some other former Old Trafford heroes like Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie.

Still, it’s Carrick really catching the eye, with United fans insisting he’s better than Paul Pogba and their other midfield options after their poor start to the season.

The 38-year-old only retired just over a year ago, so could probably still do a decent job at the highest level, even if it’s pretty unlikely to happen.

However, Scholes notably retired and then returned not long after, so perhaps MUFC fans are justified in wishing for it to happen again.

Here’s some of the reaction to Carrick’s fine performance in tonight’s charity game…

Convinced Michael Carrrick could still play for United. Class is permanent. #Tackle4MCR — United Xtra (@utdxtra) September 11, 2019

Micheal Carrick plays better than pogba. He's so good even at his age — eugene (@QwekuAce) September 11, 2019

Get Carrick out of retirement. https://t.co/zd59n6E32D — Andrew Allsop (@AndrewAllsop) September 11, 2019

United would be better of with Carrick instead of Pogba #RollsRoyce — Benito. (@benito_lowe98) September 11, 2019

Micheal carrick could come out of retirement and become united best midfielder by far — JT (@jthompsonmcfc) September 11, 2019

Carrick is going to have to do a Scholesy and come out of retirement, still better than all our midfielders — KJ (@KurtJames20) September 11, 2019

Carrick performing better today than Pogba has all season, lmaoooooo — Yasiin Bey (@umirf1) September 11, 2019

Michael Carrick still better than Matic and McTominay on this evidence — HeBangsTheDrums (@David__Matthew) September 11, 2019