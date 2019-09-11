Menu

‘Better than Pogba’ – These Manchester United fans want legend to come out of retirement after dazzling in Vincent Kompany testimonial

Loads of Manchester United fans are getting nostalgic watching club legend Michael Carrick pull the strings tonight in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

The former Red Devils midfielder is one of the many legends involved tonight, along with some other former Old Trafford heroes like Paul Scholes, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Robin van Persie.

Still, it’s Carrick really catching the eye, with United fans insisting he’s better than Paul Pogba and their other midfield options after their poor start to the season.

The 38-year-old only retired just over a year ago, so could probably still do a decent job at the highest level, even if it’s pretty unlikely to happen.

However, Scholes notably retired and then returned not long after, so perhaps MUFC fans are justified in wishing for it to happen again.

Here’s some of the reaction to Carrick’s fine performance in tonight’s charity game…

