Manchester United midfielder Fred has become something of a forgotten man at Old Trafford, but he’s taken to Instagram with a defiant message today.

See the image below as the Brazil international uploaded a photo of himself playing for Man Utd with the caption: “Stay focused, and don’t let anything stop you to accomplish your goals.”

Fred is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, and some may take this message as one aimed at Solskjaer, telling the Norwegian tactician that he’s not going to give up on making it at the club.

It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old can work his way back into United’s midfield any time soon.