Manchester United have reportedly identified Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as their preferred replacement for Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, the Germany international is a long-standing target for the Red Devils, and could now make his way to Old Trafford as part of a swap deal that would finally see Pogba leave for the Bernabeu.

Kroos has long been one of the finest players in the world in his position, and it makes sense that Man Utd would be keen on bringing in his quality and experience after their recent struggles.

Don Balon claim that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been keen on landing Vinicius Junior as part of the deal for Pogba, but Madrid president Florentino Perez is not keen on such a move.

Still, Kroos would still be a fine option for MUFC and finally give the club that long-term replacement for Michael Carrick that they’ve so badly needed.

In that sense, the 29-year-old could be a far better fit for United than Pogba has been after an inconsistent few years in Manchester.