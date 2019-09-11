Manchester United reportedly agreed a deal to sell one of their high-profile stars just days before the transfer window closed this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal with Manchester United for superstar Paul Pogba before the transfer window closed.

It’s claimed that the French giants offered the World Cup winner a sensational salary of €25m per season, this equates to over £428,000-a-week (€480,000).

Calciomercato add that PSG blew Real Madrid’s offer for the star out of the water, Los Blancos struggled to meet United and Pogba’s demands by offering €90m for the transfer and a wage of €15m per season.

The only reason Pogba’s isn’t in PSG shirt right now is understood to be Neymar’s failed return to La Liga champions Barcelona.

A deal for Pogba hinged on Neymar leaving and tricky attacker Ousmane Dembele joining the Parisians in a swap deal, Dembele ultimately rejected the chance to move back to his homeland.

Pogba has largely failed to live up to expectations since re-signing for United for a then world-record fee in the summer of 2016.

The Frenchman is the centre of transfer rumours in almost every window since he came back to England, with the constant question marks over his future – did Ousmane Dembele cost the Red Devils a glorious chance to sell Pogba for a respectable fee?

With the star yet to pen a contract extension with the Manchester outfit, you’d think that it would be hard for the club to secure an offer of €150m for the superstar in the future.