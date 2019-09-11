Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to hold talks with French midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa in the near future regarding a potential free transfer.

Former Newcastle and PSG man Ben Arfa is currently without a club after his contract with Rennes expired at the end of last season, with the 32-year-old now currently available on a free because of this.

And now, it seems like Ben Arfa could be offered a way out of unemployment in the near future in the form of a move to Real Madrid.

As per Don Balon, Zidane is set to hold talks with the Frenchman regarding a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

The report also notes that Real have been touted to hand Ben Arfa a contract until the end of the season should they feel the need to, a scenario that seems best for all parties involved.

Despite being in his 30’s, and without a club, signing Ben Arfa may not be a bad idea after all from Real, especially given the injuries that have been plaguing their squad recently.

Stars like Marco Asensio and Isco has missed a number of games this term due to injury, something that could entice Real to hand Ben Arfa a deal until the summer.

During his career, Ben Arfa has been known to be a somewhat of a serial winner, with the French international winning five Ligue 1 titles with both Marseille and Lyon during his time as a player.

The 32-year-old has also won a number of other trophies as well, with his latest being the 2019 Coupe De France, which he won with his last club Rennes.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this situation regarding Ben Arfa’s potential move to Real, and whether Los Blancos end up bringing the midfielder in for the remainder of the year.