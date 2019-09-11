Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta has revealed his reasons for staying at the club despite the chance to take over as manager at Premier League clubs Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Spaniard has become highly regarded for his work under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, where he’s been ever since retiring as a player at Arsenal.

According to the Metro, Arteta held extensive talks over replacing Arsene Wenger last summer before Arsenal eventually ended up hiring Unai Emery instead, with the report stating the 37-year-old opted to remain at City.

The report also adds that Arteta was a high priority for Newcastle as they looked to replace Rafael Benitez this season, though they instead appointed Steve Bruce.

Discussing his decisions to remain committed to City, Arteta gave three main reasons he was in no rush to move on and instantly become a number one.

His three reasons are that he has not yet felt the need to move, he wants the conditions to be right, and he’s also loyal to Guardiola.

‘Sometimes, I was about to leave, but I stopped myself,’ he told SER Catalunya, as translated by the Metro.

‘The first [time] was different, the second was mostly me.

‘Firstly, that I am not in a hurry and I have not felt that I need to take the step.

‘There are important conditions, especially in a first experience for me that are vital and eventually… I learned that these are essential to develop what you want, no matter how clear your vision is.

‘And the third is a matter of loyalty, when you promise someone to continue next year, with little time to manoeuvre, it was not appropriate to make that decision.’