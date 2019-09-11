Real Madrid are reportedly ready to do whatever it takes to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in January or next summer.

This is according to Spanish source Don Balon, who describe Real as being prepared to ‘do everything necessary’ to finally bring the France international to the Bernabeu.

Pogba was also linked several times with Madrid over the summer, but a move failed to materialise as Man Utd kept hold of their man.

Still, it seems this story is not going away, which perhaps makes sense as Pogba continues to struggle to find his best form at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old may well feel he’s surrounded by too many mediocre players for his current club to achieve their full potential, while many at United will also probably feel it might be worth cashing in on him if he does not improve.

Pogba was a world class performer at Juventus and has continued to show what he can do with the French national team, so could well rediscover his best form at Real Madrid.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops ahead of January.