Video: Paul Scholes produces pass of the season contender in Vincent Kompany testimonial

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes may be 44 years old, but is clearly still an absolute baller on tonight’s evidence.

The former Red Devils midfielder is looking his old self out there with some delightful passing in midfield, with this sublime touch in the video below the pick of the bunch…

It's Paul Scholes' world – we're just living in it. ? pic.twitter.com/OWm8I47W5z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2019

Few can make this difficult skill look so easy, with Scholes playing the cheekiest of flicks right into the path of his team-mates in the Premier League All Stars team.

It’s been a good night for Man Utd legends as Robin van Persie’s superb goal has given them the lead over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.