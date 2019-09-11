Barcelona have been handed some good news regarding the fitness of Luis Suarez, after the Uruguayan returned to first team training with the Blaugrana today.

As seen on the club’s official Instagram account, Suarez reported for first team training for the first time since picking up an injury against Athletic Bilbao in the club’s La Liga opener back in August.

This news will come as a big boost for Barca, as Suarez is a key part of their first team set-up, and the Blaugrana are going to need all of their best players available if they’re to beat Los Che on Saturday.