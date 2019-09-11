Picture: Hilarious shot of Joe Hart could show why he was forced out of Man City

I feel I should preface this with the fact Joe Hart is a good keeper, he’s had a great career and achieved some great things.

Now we have that out of the way, this hilarious illusion could give an indication why Joe Hart was forced to leave Man City when Pep Guardiola took over.

READ MORE: Video: Horrific defending from Gary Neville gifts City the lead in Kompany testimonial

The Independent reported that Guardiola didn’t trust Hart because he was poor with his feet. This picture suggests it might actually have been because he has tiny hands…:

No wonder Pep forced Joe Hart out of city! Look at the size of his hands #VincentKompany #MCFC pic.twitter.com/YKtZMIeIm3 — . (@DomP3arson) September 11, 2019

The unfortunate picture was taken tonight as Joe Hart made an appearance in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial.

The game had some great moments including Gary Neville trying to blame Jamie Carragher for his own shortcomings, Benjani showing his trademark celebration after a late equaliser and this picture of Hart.