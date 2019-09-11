I’ll readily admit that this story does seem fairly unlikely, but rumours continue and it does look like there is some substance in some of the stories. Rangers probably don’t truly need to sign Claudio Marchisio but it looks like they are still in with a chance of signing him.

According to the Scotsman, reports in Italy suggest the former Juventus star has rejected a move to China and has also turned down a Serie A return to Brescia.

They go on to say that the midfielder is considering three different offers, one of them is to join Steven Gerrard’s squad in Glasgow.

It would be a truly intriguing signing because he should be a level above anyone else in the Rangers squad, but they are also stacked in central midfield as evidenced by Gerrard trying to play five central midfielders in the recent Old Firm Derby defeat to Celtic.

Additionally signing ageing, injury prone players traditionally hasn’t turned out well for the Old Firm. Players like Juninho, Bruno Alves and Freddie Ljungberg are among those to turn up with big reputations and be completely found out.

His pedigree and experience are absolutely not in doubt. He’s won Serie A seven times, played 55 times for Italy and also turned out for Juventus more than 380 times.

It could even be a panic signing as the defeat to Celtic highlighted that Rangers still aren’t quite on the level required to win the league.

As interesting as the signing would be, Rangers fans shouldn’t hold their breath until anything is officially announced.