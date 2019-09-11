The transfer window has barely been shut this Summer and already we find ourselves looking to potential moves next Summer. Real Madrid are always ready to throw money around and it looks like Liverpool might need to win the league if they want to keep Mo Salah.

According to a report in Donbalon, Real Madrid are ready to pay €210m to bring Salah to Madrid as they look to build a team capable of dominating Barcelona.

They state that Salah only stayed at Liverpool this season because of their Champions League glory, and he would be ready to force a move if they don’t manage to repeat that or win the Premier League this season.

It seems Real want to make at least one giant signing next year. The report suggests other targets are Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, but neither of those signings look possible. As a result, the Egyptian looks like being the main target for Madrid next Summer.

If the move was to happen it could have some interesting knock on effects for other clubs and players. If Mbappe was to stay in Paris then surely that would increase Barcelona’s chances of securing a return to Spain for Neymar.

You also have to feel Salah’s signing would surely signal the end of Gareth Bale’s time in Madrid. It’s unlikely he would be included in the the deal and move to Liverpool, he just doesn’t come across as the type of signing Jurgen Klopp would usually make.

There are two reasons to be positive for Liverpool fans despite this speculation. Firstly, Real Madrid will likely be linked with a move for every great player in Europe over the next year.

Secondly, Liverpool have made a great start to this season, so winning the Premier League doesn’t seem like an unrealistic aspiration.