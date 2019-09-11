Video: Paul Scholes forgets he’s playing in a charity match with repeated hacks at Samir Nasri

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is showing glimpses of his old self as he gets back on the pitch tonight for Vincent Kompany’s testimonial match.

By that we mean, he’s hacking away at players just as he did at his peak – along with all the beautiful passes and other moments of quality.

Watch above as Scholes twice hacks away at former Manchester City star Samir Nasri, though the Frenchman skilfully gets away from him pretty well on both occasions.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Nasri can escape unscathed by the time tonight’s match is over!