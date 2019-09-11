Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hailed Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, saying that it’s hard to find a weakness in his game.

The Dutch international is widely regarded to be the best defender in the world at present and he deserves this tag due to his impressive performances for Liverpool. The 28-year-old has made 78 appearances for the Reds since joining them from Southampton, scoring 8 goals and providing 5 assists.

He has been a rock at the back and his aerial ability has often helped him score goals for Liverpool. Van Dijk was awarded UEFA’s Best Player in Europe prize and is also up for the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Wenger hailed the Netherlands captain while speaking to beIN Sports. As quoted by football.london the former Arsenal boss said: “What is interesting with him is that you feel like there is more in him than what he does. He’s very good one against one – it’s difficult to find a weak point in his game.”

Van dijk has done brilliantly for Liverpool defensively and often, offensively. Jurgen Klopp will hope that the 28-year-old continues his good form as the Reds aim to win the Premier League after narrowly missing out last season.

Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United this weekend before playing Napoli next week.