Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that he wants the club’s new signings to adapt quickly if the Gunners are to improve.

The Europa League runners-up brought in some new reinforcements in the summer. These included Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dani Ceballos. They also signed William Saliba who is on loan at Saint-Etienne and will join the gunners next summer.

Barring Tierney who is recovering from an operation he underwent during the summer, all of Arsenal’s new players have featured during the season. None of them have scored but they have produced some fine performances.

However, Emery has urged his new players to be more quicker in adapting. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Spaniard said: “We [still] need to improve the adaptation of the different players who have come here in the last moments. Also, we need to improve in our way. For example, I think we can continue being very offensive with a lot of important offensive players. We also want to take the balance defensively to be strong and I think the first four matches allowed us to show our first characteristic: to be offensive.”

Arsenal are currently 5th in the Premier League table with 7 points from their first four matches. The Gunners take on Watford at Vicarage Road this weekend before starting their Europa League campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.