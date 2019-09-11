Club sack manager just days before facing Chelsea

Valencia have today announced that they’ve sacked their manager Marcelino, in what could end up being a boost for Chelsea as they meet in the Champions League next week.

Valencia have issued a statement on their official site confirming Marcelino’s departure, in what seems like a pretty rash and surprising move so early on in the season.

The Spanish giants are yet to even start their Champions League campaign, and now face huge uncertainty going into their visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

While it may be that the club’s players will respond well to their boss’ departure, as can sometimes be the case, one imagines it will mainly benefit Frank Lampard and co. as they’ll be in a more stable state before the game.

Chelsea are first back in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Wolves away on Saturday afternoon, but can then focus on getting off to a good start upon their return to Europe’s top club competition.

The Blues were only in the Europa League last season, though they made the most of it by winning the competition, while their final league finish of third in the table was also enough to book them a place in this season’s Champions League.