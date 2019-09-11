Raheem Sterling has revealed that England teammate Jadon Sancho was in his room before the Three Lions’ match vs Kosovo begging him to set him up during the match.
Sancho ended up scoring twice in a 5-3 win for Gareth Southgate’s side, with Sterling setting him up on both occasions, as England kept up their 100% start to life in group A.
Raheem Sterling was delighted to come good on Jadon Sancho's late-night requests as he helped the teenager to his first England goals. #EURO2020 #Euro2020Qualifiers #PremierLeague #football #soccer #UEFA pic.twitter.com/GRs58Qe7GX
"He was in my room at 10.30pm last night begging for me to square one to him."@sterling7 reveals request from @Sanchooo10 the night before the 19-year-old scored his first goal for England.#England #Football #Sterling #Sancho #goal #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/lodTxO5nn2
And after the game, Sterling ended up revealing that Sancho asked him to assist him against Kosovo, as the Borussia Dortmund winger looked to score his first ever international goal.
And it seems like Sterling was more than happy to oblige if his performance was anything to go off!