Raheem Sterling has revealed that England teammate Jadon Sancho was in his room before the Three Lions’ match vs Kosovo begging him to set him up during the match.

Sancho ended up scoring twice in a 5-3 win for Gareth Southgate’s side, with Sterling setting him up on both occasions, as England kept up their 100% start to life in group A.

And after the game, Sterling ended up revealing that Sancho asked him to assist him against Kosovo, as the Borussia Dortmund winger looked to score his first ever international goal.

And it seems like Sterling was more than happy to oblige if his performance was anything to go off!