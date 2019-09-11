I’m fairly confident there will be a lot of people desperate to see Gary Neville provide some analysis on his positioning and decision making as he features in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial this evening.

Things have started horribly for Neville, it’s not even clear if he’s trying to play offside or close down but he was absolutely caught in no mans land as Martin Petrov gets the freedom of The Etihad to pick his spot.

Poetically, Vincent Kompany has to watch on from the stands as he’s injured for his own testimonial game but he looks like he enjoyed the goal from the Bulgarian.

Outstandingly, Neville even looks like he’s trying to blame a teammate for the goal: