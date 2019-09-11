Mason Mount’s dad, Tony, took to social media to hilariously laugh off a tough tackle from one of Kosovo’s players on his son during England’s game last night.

Tony Mount took to Twitter to question a hard-hitting tackle on his son, Chelsea ace Mason Mount, last night. The Blues playmaker came off the bench for the Three Lions in their qualifier against Kosovo last night.

It didn’t take long for one of Kosovo’s players to clatter Mount, the attacking midfielder bundled to the floor after a fairly reckless challenge.

Fortunately the star wasn’t in too much pain after the tackle. Mount has made his first two appearances for England’s senior team during this international break.

Check out Tony Mount’s hilarious reaction to the challenge on his son:

Nothing wrong with that tackle ???????? pic.twitter.com/FTOXGWCKys — Tony Mount (@Mounty57) September 11, 2019

It’s great to see Mount’s dad reacting in a light-hearted manner to the challenge.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation for the Blues so far this season, Mount is continuing to flourish under Frank Lampard’s tutelage just like he did at Derby County last season.