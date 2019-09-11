Video: Robbie Keane gets over losing his International goal record with nice finish in Kompany testimonial

It was almost inevitable that Cristiano Ronaldo would take the goal-scoring record held by Robbie Keane as soon as the Irishman took to social media asking him to leave it alone. for context this was Keane’s post:

Ronaldo proceed to score four goals in his next Portugal game and another record now belongs to him.

Robbie Keane can at least console himself with the scantest of consolations – A beautifully taken goal as he combined with Robin Van Persie to equalise in Vincent Kompany’s testimonial game this evening.

He’s probably offside and didn’t produce his famous celebration, but perhaps he’s still hurting from losing that international goal record: