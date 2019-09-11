“We fought to find an agreement” – Neymar’s agent confirms he did all he could to seal Barcelona transfer for PSG star

Neymar’s agent has confirmed that he ‘fought’ to find a solution regarding the player’s PSG future, after Barcelona failed with an attempt to bring him back to the Nou Camp this summer.

As per the Independent, Neymar’s was linked with sealing a return to the Spanish giants just two years after first leaving the Blaugrana.

However, ultimately, a move for the Brazilian failed to materialise, something which comes despite his agent’s best attempts to secure one.

And now, the player’s agent has come out and revealed that he did all he could in his attempts to seal a move back to Barca for his client.

As per AS, Neymar’s father, who also happens to be his agent, has opened up on his son’s failed move to Barca this summer, stating “as an agent, you feel weak when there is no structure that allows you to come and go. There was no release clause in his contract and this makes things very difficult.”

Neymar’s agent then added “we fought to find an agreement. We gave the best of ourselves for him”, words that make it seem as if the player, and his agent, were both very keen to leave PSG for Barcelona this summer just gone.

A lot (and we mean a LOT) was made of Neymar’s future and a potential return to Barcelona for the Brazilian this summer, however, with the transfer window now closed, the 27-year-old is going to have to ply his trade with PSG until at least January at the very earliest.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see what happens to Neymar in future windows, and whether his agent continues to try and secure a move away from the French capital for his client.