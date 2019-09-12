Former Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has not been holding back as he gets into arguments with fans on Instagram.

See below as the 35-year-old relives that famous goal and celebration for City against former club Arsenal, when he famously ran the length of the pitch to rub it into the faces of visiting Gunners supporters at the Etihad Stadium.

Many have criticised Adebayor for still trying to wind Arsenal fans up, but he’s not having any of it.

This Twitter user below has collected some useful screen grabs of the various insults Adebayor is hurling at commenters on his post as he resorts to ‘your mum’ jokes and brags about how much money he has.

Today is my day off pic.twitter.com/Ri2sT5jyOE — Delána? (@yvessaintana) September 12, 2019

What a guy…never change, Emmanuel!