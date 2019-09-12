The agent of Inter and Argentina star Lautaro Martinez has conceded that he would like to see his client play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The 22-year-old only joined Inter last summer and has gone on to score 10 goals and provide two assists in 37 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

He also now has 12 goals in 14 caps for Argentina after bagging a hat-trick against Mexico this week, and so the future looks bright for club and country moving forward.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Calciomercato report a contract renewal is being discussed as Martinez will hope to establish himself as a fundamental figure in Antonio Conte’s plans this season and beyond.

It’s suggested that both sides are keen to extend their commitment, but his agent, Alberto Yaque, has now seemingly thrown a spanner in the works by leaving the door open to a move to Barcelona at some stage so that his client can link up with compatriot Messi at the Nou Camp.

“It would be nice to see him play with Messi at Barcelona,” he told 947Radio, as per Calciomercato. “It was very nice to see him play that way [for Argentina], so relaxed and happy.

“Before going to Inter I told him that adaptation to a new league wouldn’t be so difficult for him. What he proposes to do, he does it. It is not easy to enter San Siro like he was in his back yard.”

It’s added in the report that the Catalan giants considered Martinez this past summer as requested by Messi, with Marca backing that first suggestion, and so now coupled with his agent’s latest comments, that could be a concern for Inter and they’ll likely try and speed up those contract talks to secure their star’s future or at least strengthen their position if a sale becomes a prominent threat.