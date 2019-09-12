Arsenal have provided their latest medical bulletin, and it’s good news for Unai Emery after the international break as he’s been handed several boosts.

The Gunners face Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday looking to improve on a mixed start to the Premier League campaign having picked up seven points from their opening four games.

SEE MORE: Arsenal handed potential Dani Ceballos transfer boost by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

If they harbour ambitions of challenging at the top of the table, Emery will be fully aware that they can’t afford to drop more points and allow a bigger gap to build between themselves and the likes of Man City and Liverpool, and so they’ll be desperate to make a positive start after the break.

With that in mind, the Spanish tactician is set for a boost on the injury front, as the club’s official site has confirmed that no players have reported injuries while on international duty, which is a major boost considering countless players often return with knocks.

That’s despite the Metro reporting that both Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are said to have picked up problems though, and so it remains to be seen if the pair are ruled out against Watford once they return to north London for assessment.

Meanwhile, there was more good news from the bulletin as Arsenal have confirmed that Rob Holding is back in full training with the squad, while Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Dinos Mavropanos are all said to be progressing well in their respective recoveries and are expected to be back in full training at some point this month.

That will be a huge boost for Emery as especially with the Europa League starting up next week as well, the Arsenal coach will need as much quality depth at his disposal as possible to ensure that his side can compete on multiple fronts.