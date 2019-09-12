Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has penned a new long-term deal with the north London club, which comes following the player’s involved start to the season with the Gunners.

Willock has played in three of the club’s four Premier League games so far this season, with the England youth international seemingly having worked his way into the club’s first team set-up.

And amidst this, the club have announced that the 20-year-old has agreed a new deal with the Gunners, one that’ll keep him at the Emirates long into the future.

As per the club’s official website, Willock has signed a new contract, with the club’s technical director Edu stating that “We’re delighted that Joe has committed his long-term future to us”, words that’ll surely come as good news for Willock himself.

During his time with the Gunners, Willock has made 20 appearances for the club’s first team, with most of these coming in competitions such as the Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup.

However now, it seems like Willock has been deemed good enough to start in the Premier League for Unai Emery’s side, as he’s started 75% of the club’s league fixtures so far this term.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Willock can keep his first team place for, and whether he’ll be able to become a regular first team starter for the north London side going into the rest of the season.