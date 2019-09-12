Arsenal duo Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney look a step closer to returning to first-team action as photos show they’ve returned to full training.

See the images below as the full-backs are spotted taking part in a training match, while Goal’s Charles Watts confirms on Twitter that they were involved in full training at Colney today.

This is great news for Unai Emery, who could do with upgrading his current full-backs, as Bellerin at his best should be more reliable than Ainsley Maitland-Niles, while summer signing Tierney is a class above Sead Kolasinac.

The Scotland international joined the Gunners from Celtic in the summer and looks one of the club’s most exciting additions alongside Nicolas Pepe.