Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has somewhat surprisingly named Alexandre Lacazette as the best member of the Gunners’ world class front three.

We’ve not quite seen enough of them together so far this season, but there’s a lot of buzz about what the trio of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lacazette and summer signing Nicolas Pepe can achieve as a combination.

While Aubameyang has generally been Arsenal’s most reliable goal-scorer in recent times and Pepe their club-record signing (fee per BBC Sport) after some dazzling displays for Lille last season, Ceballos actually thinks Lacazette is the most talented of the bunch.

The Frenchman has become something of a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium, though it’s unclear if that many fans would actually say he’s the best player in their attack.

For now, Lacazette arguably seems the most likely to have to make do with a place on the bench if Unai Emery decides not to field all three forwards at once, but Ceballos has made it clear he’s a big fan.

“We’ve got a very good, compact side and the three up front really make the difference,” the Spaniard told the Guardian.

“You can compare Aubameyang to Cristiano (Ronaldo) when he was at Madrid in the sense that he plays close to the goal, he lives for scoring. He’s very important for us, fundamental. Pepe is very direct. And Lacazette, for me, is the best player.

“He understands the game perfectly and, if he’s 100%, he’s going to give us so much.”