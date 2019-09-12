Arsenal new-boy Kieran Tierney only just started training with the club today after injury and he’s already made a fool out of Shkodran Mustafi.

Watch the video below as the Scotland international manages a cheeky nutmeg on the German, who’s become a bit of a laughing stock at the Emirates Stadium after some calamitous displays.

Video: Kieran Tierney nutmegging Shkodran Mustafi in training today. [Arsenal YouTube] #afc pic.twitter.com/CwBXOew2Ps — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 12, 2019

Tierney certainly found it pretty easy to trick him with this bit of skill, and it’s going down a real treat with these Arsenal fans.

See below as many have shared the video clip and are clearly loving their summer signing before he even takes to the pitch in a competitive game…

