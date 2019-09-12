Arsenal new-boy Kieran Tierney only just started training with the club today after injury and he’s already made a fool out of Shkodran Mustafi.
Watch the video below as the Scotland international manages a cheeky nutmeg on the German, who’s become a bit of a laughing stock at the Emirates Stadium after some calamitous displays.
MORE: Unai Emery speaks out on exciting Arsenal youngster after big recent progress
Video: Kieran Tierney nutmegging Shkodran Mustafi in training today. [Arsenal YouTube] #afc pic.twitter.com/CwBXOew2Ps
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 12, 2019
Tierney certainly found it pretty easy to trick him with this bit of skill, and it’s going down a real treat with these Arsenal fans.
See below as many have shared the video clip and are clearly loving their summer signing before he even takes to the pitch in a competitive game…
Kieron Tierney casually megging Mustafi on his first Arsenal training session. Safe to say he’ll be a fan favourite if he keeps that behaviour up! #afc
— Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) September 12, 2019
That moment Tierney netmegged Mustafi & all he could scream was NO, NO, NO! Ladies & gentlemen, I present to you, the man who's never wanted by anyone, not even his teammate ???
That laugh by Lacazette though ?#COYG pic.twitter.com/0uQhYfAEwr
— ???? ™T.a.c.h.a's #1 FAN™ ???? (@Mhizta_Daniels) September 12, 2019
