Arsenal manager Unai Emery has commented on highly-rated youngster Joe Willock signing a new contract with the club today.

As quoted by the club’s official site, the Spanish tactician has spoken very highly of Willock, saying he’s a player who’s progressed a great deal in the last year.

The 20-year-old has been given chances to shine in the Arsenal first-team so far this season and has taken those opportunities well.

Gunners fans will no doubt be delighted to hear Willock has committed to the club for the long term, and it’s also bound to be encouraging to hear that Emery thinks so highly of him.

“Joe has progressed a lot in the last year,” Emery said.

“He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition.

“I’m looking forward to working with to help him develop further and fulfil his potential.”

Given that Arsenal don’t have the financial resources of most of their big six rivals, it’s important for them that they can continue to bring through quality young talent from their academy.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are some other top talents coming through for AFC at the moment and Willock seems like the pick of the bunch.