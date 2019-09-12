Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been sent a number of mocking messages by some fans after posting on Instagram earlier today.

See below as the Switzerland international posts a fairly innocent update ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Watford in the Premier League this weekend.

Still, following Xhaka’s poor form in recent times, particularly in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham as he gave away a needless penalty, it’s clear he’s not Mr Popular among the Arsenal faithful right now.

While a few fans have stuck up for Xhaka, here’s an example of some of the rather mean replies being sent his way…

“Nothing is in front of you because every opponent has gotten behind you”

“Glad you are practicing [sic] how to sit on bench”

“Get out of our club”

And similar…