Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo participated in full training on Thursday, despite picking up an injury while on international duty with Portugal.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off the pitch during his country’s 4-2 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Serbia on Saturday, which led to fears he could be out of action for a prolonged period.

Semedo did not play a part in Portugal’s 5-1 win over Lithuania on Tuesday night, but he has already made a miraculous return to training with Barca after the injury scare.

Ernesto Valverde was handed a huge boost as the defender took part in a session with the rest of the squad on Thursday, ahead of a La Liga clash against Valencia this weekend – as per Diario Sport.

Barcelona have made a stuttering start to the 2019-20 campaign, losing their opening game to Athletic Bilbao and drawing with Osasuna last time out, with a 5-2 win over Real Betis on August 25 wedged in between.

Semedo featured in all three matches, laying on one assist and standing out as one of the team’s most consistent performers during a difficult period.

Valverde’s men will need to get back to winning ways on Saturday in order to keep in touch with League leaders Atletico Madrid, who have still got a 100% record.

However, Valencia may provide another stern test for Barca, which is why Semedo’s return is so important, with a lack of depth in the defence proving a cause for concern for the club this year.

Arthur, Clement Lenglet and Antoine Griezmann were also welcomed back into the fold after international duty, as the Spanish champions look to kick start their 2019-20 campaign.