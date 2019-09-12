Manchester City have been handed some good news ahead of their clash against Norwich City, after Benjamin Mendy and John Stones were declared fit and available for the match.

Mendy has been out for quite a while, with the Frenchman picking up a knee injury all the way back in May, with the defender failing to make any appearances for the club since then.

Stones, as well as Mendy, has been out, with the England international sustaining an injury last month, one that has kept him on the sidelines until now.

However, just days ahead of their trip to Carrow Road, both Mendy and Stones have been declared fit for City’s match in east Anglia according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that both defenders are now back in training following their respective injuries, something that has come at a good time for City given the other injury troubles their squad have sustained.

Key centre-back Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off in City’s most recent league game against Brighton, with the Frenchman expected to be out for some time after he underwent surgery on the problem recent as per the club’s official site.

Following this news, we can expected to see Stones return to City’s starting line-up to form a partnership with Nicolas Otamendi at the back.

As well as this, we could also see Mendy return at left back ahead of Zinchenko, however we doubt Guardiola will be willing to throw the French international at the deep end on Saturday, thus we can expect to see the Ukrainian retain his first team spot for the time being.