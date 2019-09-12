Manchester United have reportedly already struck a deal with Sporting Lisbon to seal the transfer of Bruno Fernandes in January.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils and Sporting have reached an agreement on a £63million deal for Fernandes to move to Old Trafford this winter after he failed to get a summer move.

Don Balon also claim this is a blow to both Real Madrid and Tottenham, who were also after the Portugal international to bolster their attacking midfield options.

Fernandes would certainly make sense as a fine signing for Spurs right now due to their uncertainty over Christian Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract.

Madrid, meanwhile, could also do with more options in the middle of the park, with Fernandes perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Still, the 25-year-old seems to be Man Utd-bound if Don Balon are to be believed, and fans will be excited if this proves to be the case.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have got off to a poor start this season and it seems clear more investment will be needed after only three signings came in over the summer, and none in central midfield.

MUFC brought in two defenders and a winger in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but failed to replace Ander Herrera or Marouane Fellaini following their recent exits.