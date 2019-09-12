Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes can feel pretty pleased with himself as he scored in front of watching Chelsea scouts in his latest game.

Watch below as the 21-year-old breaks into the box well and produces a tidy finish as Globo Esporte claim Chelsea had scouts keeping an eye on him.

Athletico-PR beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final last night, with this goal from rising star Bruno Guimarães The second leg will take place at Inter's Estádio Beira-Rio next Wednesday ?????pic.twitter.com/Bp1Q2UnloE — Yellow & Green Football (@football_yellow) September 12, 2019

The Brazilian youngster will be hoping more fine performances like this can perhaps help earn him a future move to Stamford Bridge, or indeed another top European club.

Chelsea haven’t always been known for handing too many opportunities to young players, but that seems to be changing under new manager Frank Lampard.