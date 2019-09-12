Chelsea reportedly sent some of their scouts to keep an eye on 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes recently, as they seemingly eye up a move for the player.

According to Globo Esporte, via the Sun, the Blues sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in his side’s Copa Do Brasil final 1st leg earlier today.

The report notes that if Chelsea want to sign Guimaraes, they’ll have to fork out £36M, as that’s the total of his release clause, however it seems like the club could face a battle in the race to sign the player, as Shakhtar, Inter Milan, Lille and Napoli are all in the hunt for him as well.

Guimaraes would be a decent signing for Chelsea, however we’re not too sure they should be paying so much for a player who’s vastly inexperienced in terms of European football.

The Brazilian has played in his home country for his entire career, making 72 first team appearances for Athletico Paranaense.

During this time period, the 21-year-old has scored seven and assisted four for the Brazilian Serie A outfit, a decent return for a player who’s been made to play in defence on more than one occasion.

Obviously, any potential move for the Brazilian in January depends on whether the club can get their transfer ban cut short, something that means they’ll be able to bring players in during the winter window.

The Sun note that the west London side are confident they’ll be able to be active during the January window, thus it seems things are looking somewhat positive in their pursuit of Guimaraes.