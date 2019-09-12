Juventus reportedly look to be the new favourites to clinch the transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen when his contract expires.

According to Don Balon, the Italian giants have already initiated contact with Eriksen and have told him they’ll hold further talks in January over bringing him to Turin on a free transfer next season.

The report suggests Eriksen has changed his mind about Real Madrid as he’s become fed up with waiting for them, and he’s now not keen on a move to the Bernabeu while Zinedine Zidane is in charge as the Frenchman doesn’t seem to want him.

This now seemingly puts Juve in pole position to sign the Denmark international and add to their list of hugely successful recent free transfers.

Big names like Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira and Emre Can have all recently been snapped up for nothing by the Serie A champions, along with Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot this season.

Eriksen could be next as he nears the end of his contract with Tottenham, and he’d be another superb addition to the squad.