Video: Dale Burrell scores David Beckham-esque wonder-goal, responds with hilarious tweet

Whickham FC star Dale Burrell has become a bit of an internet hit with this stunning long-range goal reminiscent of that famous effort from Manchester United legend David Beckham against Wimbledon.

Watch below as Burrell hits a perfect shot from just inside his own half that beats everyone and loops over the opposition goalkeeper.

It may not have been scored on a particularly big stage, but this is certainly one of the finest strikes we’ve seen this season.

Burrell joked in the tweet below that it was his ‘best ever clearance’ as he enjoys the responses to this stunning goal.