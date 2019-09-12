Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has not ruled out possibly returning to Old Trafford as technical director.

The Dutchman, currently serving a similar role at Ajax, could be a fine appointment by the Red Devils if they can persuade him to come back to the club.

Van der Sar has been strongly linked as a target for Man Utd by the Daily Mirror and others, with the club yet to truly get with the times and bring someone in in such a position.

United fans will surely hope their club can get their act together soon and will no doubt be keen to see a former player hired if possible.

Van der Sar could tick all the boxes in that sense, with the 48-year-old having his connections with MUFC but also showing his credentials with some fine work at Ajax.

When asked about the speculation, the former United shot-stopper seemed to give his old club some hope of luring him back.

“You never know,” he is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“At the moment, Ajax is the principle thought where I’m putting all my time and effort in and whatever happens in the future, we will see.

“I think the idea is that you have an opportunity to grow yourself and to learn.”