Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has remained coy when asked about the club’s interest in Paul Pogba and a possible swoop for Kylian Mbappe.

The La Liga giants were busy this past summer, bringing in the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy to bolster Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

However, they were linked with countless other names too and will perhaps feel a little disappointed that they weren’t able to further strengthen the group with more marquee names.

It sounds as though they certainly tried, with Perez conceding that ultimately the club in question didn’t want to see their prized asset and so that’s ultimately why Real Madrid fell short in their pursuit.

That said, the Real Madrid chief was coy as to who he was referring to as although it would likely be with regards to Pogba, he only referred to their transfer target as the ‘Frenchman’, with the line of questioning focusing on Kylian Mbappe too.

“They don’t sell them to us. Of course we like a Frenchman that they say out there and we’ll go for him… but they don’t sell him,” he is quoted as saying by AS, when pushed to go for Mbappe instead of Pogba.

Whether that refers to Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain is unclear, but ultimately neither arrived at the Bernabeu this past summer, and so it remains to be seen if the situation changes moving forward to allow the Spanish giants to bring in more star power.